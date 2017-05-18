Does everything taste better stuffed in a pepper? Hard to say, but if the following eight recipes are any indication, probably yes. It's an easy way to make those "whatever's in the fridge" nights (when you stir up whatever's in the fridge) into something a bit more special by putting it into a pepper and baking it. (Bonus points for covered everything in cheese.)
Ahead, eight stuffed pepper recipes perfect for weeknight meals, the times you don't want to go to the grocery store, or when you just really want some comfort food goodness.