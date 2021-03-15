Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I feel like I had very few tangible conversations about money growing up. I certainly knew we were well off, but there were no conversations about the actual extent of my family's wealth. I didn't know that I had/would have a trust fund and there were no deeper conversations about what it means to inherit wealth. I didn't learn about budgeting or taxes or any of it until I was an adult. At the same time, I don't think I learned to be thoughtless about money. My mom was especially careful with money and bought all our clothes at Goodwill or Ross. I think also that my parents inherited a good deal of their money when I was a teenager and my grandfather died, so there were subtle lifestyle shifts around then and my parents used a lot of the money to open a business together. I wish we'd had more conversations about money and I am always trying to have them now as an adult.