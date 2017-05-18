Vegans (& Everyone Else) Will Love These Skin-Care Brands

Anyone who has tried to eat vegan in a restaurant knows how underwhelming the options can be. We can’t count the number of menus that contain one afterthought of an option, adorned with a lone little “V.”(Hey, restaurants of America: Just because you slice a cauliflower into a thick slab does not make it a “steak.” What’s more, vegans aren’t really looking for a steak-like replacement. OK. Rant over.) But for a long time, the world of beauty offered the much of the same: Sure, you could find the occasional lotion or lip balm that was made without animal ingredients, but for the most part, it was slim pickings out there.