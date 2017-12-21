Oh, Upper West Side — after viewing you for many years through the eyes of Seinfeld, George, Elaine, and Kramer, I think it's fair to say that us New Yorkers have grown to absolutely adore you. Whether it’s your classic architecture or proximity to Central Park, you never cease to amaze and amuse us.
Besides, of course, Tom’s Restaurant on Broadway, the UWS is home to many other great eats! Hosting an eclectic mix of foods, from sizzling fried chicken to fresh oysters, the neighborhood boasts all cuisines, so you better believe that you won’t leave this side of town with an empty stomach.
Without further ado, read on and check out our top picks for the tastiest spots in this historic uptown neighborhood.