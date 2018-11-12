Search "holiday makeup" online, and you'll surely come across an endless sea of bright-red lips and super-full lashes that could keep you scrolling for hours on end. And while there's objectively nothing wrong with a classic crimson lip (we'll certainly be sporting the look once — or twice — this party season), we're just ready to crank up the volume on our holiday glam and bring to life a few new festive ideas for our next night out.
Which is why we've rounded up seven beauty buys we're scooping up at Ulta Beauty to help us achieve said next-level looks and shine a little brighter this holiday season. Think: cherry-hued smoky eyeshadow that'll amp up any vibe, metallic matte lip creams in a full rainbow range, and — of course — multiple types of seasonal glow, from iridescent glitter to lit-from-within foundation. Wallflowers, be warned: The following picks are guaranteed to make you the life of any party.