The Throwback Updo That Is Taking Over Hollywood

The statuesque pin-ups we wore to prom have been replaced by more modern styles, but the basic formula is still the same: a middle part, loose tendrils around the face, and volume at the crown. "The early 2000s are back, and updated versions of the styles we grew up rocking are back," says Tresemmé Global Stylist Justine Marjan . "We see more stylized updos that feel sexier and more playful."