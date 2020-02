6 p.m. — I have a little panic attack! I work at the same campus facility as an ex with whom I had a bad relationship and worse break-up. I left the ex, F., to be with my current boyfriend, J., in April, and F. spent the summer and all of fall semester harassing J. and I at parties and lurking when I was working. I start spiraling, worrying our managers think I'm unprofessional because of his behavior, so I text him for the first time in months, asking if he and the managers have spoken about it. They haven't. This does nothing to assuage my worry and now I'm embarrassed for showing my belly to the worst person. I make plans to go to J.'s to read while he does work, just to be somewhere else in the presence of another person.