4 p.m. — At Trader Joe's, I pick up drinks for the parties this weekend, eggs, plant-based milk, veggies and fruits. I lug the groceries home and check my local Facebook Buy Nothing. A generous person left 30 pounds of Levain cookies in a community fridge so I walk over and get a five-pound bag. $33.28



6 p.m. — I make spinach and scrambled eggs for dinner and have a Levain cookie for dessert. I remember why I dislike these cookies: They're so rich that I can't have more than half.



9 p.m. — I put water, some hard cider and the cookies in my bag. My friend and I head to our first party of the night in Brooklyn. The crowd is a bit older than us and I end up only talking to people I already know. I share some cookies with friends. $2.75



11 p.m. — Our group takes the subway to a rave. The venue is very Berlin. The DJs can't really mix but I enjoy dancing to the nostalgic 2000s and 2010s hits. A digital nomad white guy tries to tell us about his very cheap plot of land in Ecuador; we don't really want to hear about his micro-colonialism. Some ravers set off fireworks. $2.75



2 a.m. — A resident of a nearby building screams that he's going to call the cops. We take that as our cue to go home. A new friend is nice enough to drive us back to Manhattan. I definitely owe him and it's always a treat to see the city on a night drive.



4 a.m. — Still high off the energy of the rave, I scroll through my phone in bed. Eventually I fall asleep as the sun rises.



Daily Total: $45.31