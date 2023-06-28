Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes and no. My father is college-educated and has his bachelor's and my mother went to college but never finished. There was sort of an expectation that I would go to college but I was never really prepared to go. During my senior year in high school, I only applied to one college and that college offered me a full-ride scholarship. But because it was out of state, my parents did not want me to go. So I took a gap year between high school and college and worked full-time at the mall to keep myself busy. I went to the same college my father went to before transferring to a private college later on. I took out Pell grants, subsidized and unsubsidized federal loans, private student loans and even had my job at the time help me out with tuition. It took me almost 11 years to finish my bachelor's degree and my master's degree. By the time I finished college, I was estranged from my parents so they really have no knowledge of whether I finished school or not. I am currently the only one of my siblings to graduate college.