11 a.m. — I don't like checking mail throughout the week, mostly because there's never any good news, but also because #depression. I gather all that's accumulated so far and rip through them on my bed. Bills, bills, debt collector, bills, a discount on eyeglasses, some mega sale at Costco, bills...and then, a check! This medical survey on arthritis medications I did almost two months ago, finally came through to the sweet tune of $35. I quickly make the mobile deposit and balance my budgeting spreadsheet.



5 p.m. — I'm on YouTube, doom-scrolling through food shorts, when I come across a video on takoyaki and other Korean street food. Convinced that I can also try my hand at it, I search for takoyaki pans and find one for $5 on AliExpress. Alternatively, there's another one on Amazon for $8. I have no business on these websites, nor do I have any business being confident about making takoyaki, but do I bookmark it and find recipes for later? Absolutely.



9:30 p.m. — I get a notification that a gift card for $15 has just been approved and I decide to get my mom some flowers. It's been a while since she's been able to afford them and I think it'll be a nice surprise to brighten up her day a bit. There's a flower shop that is walking distance from my house that I can go to in the afternoon and I hope that I'll have enough money to get a small bouquet of sunflowers. It'll also give me a chance to see if there are any help wanted signs around.



Daily Total: $0