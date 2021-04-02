5:30 p.m. — Back from the gym. Cook some brown rice as I shower. I sauté some spinach and chickpeas. Toss everything together with a little soy sauce and top it off with the chicken I made. I am meeting N. for trivia at an outdoor brewery. Tables are limited to six people and they are maxing out at six tables. I put on some jeans from Banana Republic and a blouse from Halogen. I think this is the first time in weeks I have semi put makeup on. Just some simple Bobbi Brown eyeshadow, eyebrow pencil, Chanel eyeliner, and Revlon mascara. Finish off the outfit with black Frye boots.



7 p.m. — I am beyond impressed with how the brewery has set up trivia. It is so spaced out that even talking at an above-normal tone, the other tables couldn't hear you. It has been such a tough year for so many of these establishments, it feels good to be out and safely supporting them! Our team is me, N., her boyfriend, and two of their friends. The brewery is running bucket of beers and hard seltzer specials and N. gets a bucket of both. I have two beers and N. treats. Trivia is hard! We are a competitive group though and we end up coming in third! A little disappointing since we were in first at one point but we walk away with a $100 gift card! After trivia, N. and her group stay, but I say goodnight because I am old and need to go to bed.



10 p.m. — Face routine, PJs, and crawl into bed. I get sucked into a Lifetime movie on Hulu, Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story. WOW. I get sucked into Googling the real Mary Stauffer and her ordeal. Finally call it quits around 11. Golden Girls and it is lights out for me.



Daily Total: $105