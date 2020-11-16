Occupation: Unemployed (hopefully temporary!)

Industry: Currently none, formerly worked in academia

Age: 32

Location: Burbank, CA

Salary: Unemployed (it was $57,000 until July when I was let go, I now collect unemployment)

Net Worth: $53,000 (plus my one-bedroom condo in the valley, more on that below) — this is just my net worth, my husband and I keep meaning to combine our accounts, but we haven't yet so we just take turns paying for things. In terms of my husband, he makes $45,000 a year. He covers phone, groceries, food out, TV subscriptions, and most miscellaneous spending. It is very close to the mortgage when added up. I used to be the breadwinner so I’d contribute a little more monthly by paying the HOA bill from my account.

Debt: $0 (I completed two years of AmeriCorps service during the last recession when I was unable to find a traditional job and didn't have the money (or the stomach) for grad school. The end-of-service grant ($11,000) paid off around 60% of my student loans. That really took the pressure off the monthly payments. It took me another six years or so to pay off the rest of my student loan (around $7,000).)

Paycheck Amount (weekly): $450

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage/HOA/Utilities: $1,900 (I own my condo (jointly with my husband) and we're not sure if it has any equity because of COVID and shifting market preferences. Although it's in an amazing neighborhood with tons of walkable restaurants, shopping, etc, it doesn't have any private outdoor space and we think it'd be hard to sell for years, depending on how the pandemic plays out. Hypothetically, if we sold now, I fear we might even lose some of the money we put down on the realtor fees or closing costs. We were planning on living here for a few years and maybe moving to a cheaper city with the potential equity (almost any city is cheaper than L.A.) but now everything is very much up in the air. I try to focus on how lucky we are to be homeowners at all and not let the uncertainty get me down.)

Loans: $0 (my used car is paid off as are my student loans)

Car/Home/Earthquake Insurance: $2,400 annually

Health Insurance: I'm on my husband's and he pays (we switched to his insurance when I lost my job)

HBO: $15 for HBO (I share with family to get access to Netflix/Hulu)

Cell Phone: $142

Internet: $50

Apple Storage: $1