Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: an associate underwriter who makes $42,000 per year and spends some of their money this week on picture frames.
Trigger warning: This Money Diary mentions bipolar disorder and manic episodes.
Occupation: Associate Underwriter
Industry: Insurance
Age: 22
Location: Central Mississippi
Salary: $42,000
Net Worth: $21,803 ($16,510 in a high-yield savings account, $1,623 in a regular savings account, $1,781 in investments and $1,889 in my 401(k)).
Debt: $0, I pay off my credit card every month.
Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $1,114
Pronouns: She/they
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $500 to my parents for highly subsidized rent, utilities and some food.
Health Insurance: $0 (still on my parents' plan until I turn 26).
Streaming Services: $0 (Dad pays).
Cell Phone: $0 (parents pay).
Car Insurance: $0 (Dad pays).
Roth IRA: $300
Brokerage Account: $400
Recurring Donations: $200
401(k): $117
Monthly Expenses
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, there definitely was an expectation to attend higher education. Both my parents and grandparents went to college so it was expected of me as well. I also went to a public school in a wealthy suburb where college test prep was pushed at an early age. I got a scholarship that paid for my bachelor's degree. It paid for tuition, food, textbooks and housing at a state school. In addition to this, my dad sent me $350 a month to cover miscellaneous costs that weren't covered by the scholarship. He also paid for my rent for one year so I could save money. I was actually able to save a sizeable amount during my four years of college ($8,000). I am grateful that my parents partially subsidized my school.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
We didn't really talk about money a lot in my house. I remember my dad telling me to never buy more than I can afford. He also advised me to only have a debit card — not a credit card — so I wouldn't spend more money than I had. My brother and I also got an allowance of $10 a week.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was as a hostess at a restaurant when I was 18. I worked there one summer for spending money.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I was not that worried. My parents are definitely upper middle class, I would say, especially considering how their salaries compare to the median Mississippi salary. We have a nice house and went on lots of vacations when I was little. Sometimes I was worried that my parents didn't have enough money for the long term. They told me they didn't have retirement savings or a college fund for my brother and me.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes and no. I know I have my parents to fall back on if I lose my job or if things get rough. But as long as I have roommates and my current mental situation stays stable, I will have enough money to live on my own and pay for my medications, so I'm not that worried. The only thing that really does worry me is my bipolar disorder. The last time I was truly manic, I went to the psych ward, which was expensive even with insurance. My psych ward stay was around $4,000 and my parents paid for it. If I went to the psych ward now, I would be footing the bill. So I'm trying to have an emergency fund built up in case of that. I live with my parents for this reason as well — if things get bad, I will still have permanent housing.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I am not currently financially responsible for myself as the rent that I pay my parents is highly subsidized. My financial safety net is my parents and grandmother.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
I received $500 in a mutual fund from my grandma after my college graduation.
Day One
8 a.m. — I wake up and start work a little late. Usually my job is data entry but every Friday I work technical support for my department. I answer some emails and do some simple data entry tasks to get ahead for the day.
10:30 a.m. — I clock out for lunch, eat a ham sandwich and then surf the web for an hour.
11:30 a.m. — I log back in and answer some more emails. I am literally so bored. And I'm sick of staring at my computer. I feel like I'm in a weirdly unnerving liminal space. I haven't been outside for so long that I feel like nothing exists.
2 p.m. — It's time for work happy hour! We play bingo. I don't win but hanging out with coworkers is infinitely preferable to writing emails. Even though it's happy hour, I don't drink.
4:15 p.m. — I clock out of work and then walk my dog to the park so he can play. My dog is really old and he seems tired so I turn to go back home before we make it to the park. His health has been declining rapidly — I am treasuring the precious moments we have left.
6 p.m. — My parents order Greek gyros. I get mine without the pita so it's just an assortment of meat, tomatoes and lettuce. I also eat some fries and tzatziki sauce.
7 p.m. — My family and I start watching the show Shrinking. My mom starts criticizing the show because it has gay people in it and I get mad. She knows I'm queer and I think she's trying to antagonize me.
8 p.m. — I start getting ready for a punk show my friend, S., and I are going to. The cover is $10 and I venmo S. an additional $10 to cover gas. I wear an orange plaid skirt, fishnets, a witchy T-shirt with a sun on it, and black boots. We get to the venue and listen to a bunch of bands. Everyone is moshing. I'm pretty sure that some people are doing cocaine. I'm not doing cocaine but I'm still having a great time. $20
12:30 a.m. — Finally home from the show. I eat some chips and salsa, then take my antipsychotic, mood stabilizer and melatonin. S., myself and our two other friends get on a Discord call together. We watch Mob Psycho 100 while I clean my room.
2 a.m. — I pathetically fall asleep in the middle of the call and sleep-talk to my friends. We collectively decide that it's too late and go to bed.
Daily Total: $20
Day Two
10 a.m. — I get up, walk my dog and then have some leftover lasagna and mixed fruit.
11:30 a.m. — S. texts me that she's up and ready for today's plans. We go to CVS to pick up a three-month supply of my mood stabilizers. $25
12 p.m. — S. and I then go to Walmart. I get some picture frames and Command Strips so I can frame some prints and wall art that my best friend, L., made me for Christmas. I also get some period products and composition notebooks for the charity drive S. and I are going to today. Finally, I get a bottle of iron supplements and two lipsticks. $77.96
12:45 p.m. — We go to Office Depot to print some art ($3.72). Then we go to the local library book sale. I get a book by children's author Rebecca Stead and a super old book of funny cat stories ($3). $6.72
2 p.m. — We arrive at the charity drive. We pack period products and books for incarcerated folks in Mississippi.
4:30 p.m. — S. and I get home and go our separate ways. I eat some lasagna and leftover fries from yesterday. Also, my brother is visiting from college! I'm super excited. We play Cuphead and watch a bunch of episodes of iCarly. I eat some chicken, salad and a hamburger patty.
8 p.m. — I get ready to go to another punk show (cover $10). I wear a plaid blazer, a black chiffon shirt and boots. The punk show is at a small local bar so no moshing but lots of headbanging. S. and I rock out to an excellent band for about an hour. Unfortunately, I have to leave early before I hear the other bands play but it's still worth it. $10
10 p.m. — My dad, my brother and I meet at the local theater to see Cocaine Bear. My dad pays for our tickets. What even is there to say about Cocaine Bear? It's an '80s movie about a bear who does cocaine. Of course it's awesome. My dad buys popcorn and soda.
12 a.m. — I get home, eat a mango and then take my antipsychotic and other meds. At 1:30, S. asks if it's too late to call. It definitely is. I get some shut-eye around 2 a.m.
Daily Total: $119.68
Day Three
10 a.m. — It's my least favorite time of the week: church. I do not want to go to church but my parents require me to go as a condition of staying in their house. I eat a donut hole and get some watery church coffee. I am trying to give up caffeine because of bipolar but I cave — I'm thirsty and have a headache from yesterday. I start daydreaming during the sermon about my ideal future life: me, as a law professor, with a super pretty wife (or gorgeous husband). I have a worm farm, pepper plants and thriving fruit trees. I write articles and poetry in my free time. My body and stylish clothes are enviable by everyone and, during the summertime, I travel to all of the world's hidden corners. The daydream lasts until I leave church.
12 p.m. — I get to my grandma's house and guzzle a sweet tea. We eat chicken parmesan and farm-fresh veggies.
2 p.m. — I call my best friend, L. They show me all the cool fabrics they bought at the thrift store and they say they'll make me a pair of pants.
3:30 p.m. — I walk three miles by myself to clear my head. My head is buzzing with frantic energy but exercising allows me to channel that energy healthily through my body instead. Then I stop at home, get the dog and walk a little more.
5:30 p.m. — I make myself a chicken sandwich with a side of cantaloupe. I also try to drink a peanut butter-flavored novelty soda that I bought a long time ago. It's disgusting so I pour it down the drain.
7 p.m. — I go upstairs and binge iCarly with my brother. He goes back to college tonight so I'm trying to spend time with him while I can. I light the Warm Vanilla Sugar candle from Bath & Body Works to add some fun ambience. Then I do some chores. I have a crippling headache.
11 p.m. — I watch anime with my friends on Discord and take my meds.
12 a.m. — I try to go to bed but can't sleep until 2. I hate the lapse of time between getting into bed and actually falling asleep. My body is tired and weighed down but my mind is still running hot-electric. When my brain gets like this, it is unbearable to be all by myself with nothing to do. I eventually fall asleep. (I realize, upon editing this entry, that I was hypomanic — it's the less intense form of bipolar mania. When you're hypomanic, it's like your entire world exists in a photo-editing app where the color saturation has been kicked up 1000%. Everything is more. More delicious. More entertaining. More thoughtful and beautiful. The problem with this is that the brain isn't designed to handle so much stimulation and you eventually buckle underneath the weight of your own mind.)
Daily Total: $0
Day Four
8 a.m. — I get up, walk to my computer and log into work. I do some data entry tasks before clocking out for lunch.
10 a.m. — I clock out for lunch. I make a chicken sandwich with sriracha hot sauce and mayo and then walk my dog.
11 a.m. — I clock back into work, which is really uneventful. To console myself about the boringness, I light my favorite Bath and Body Works candle: Pumpkin Peanut Brittle. It smells up the whole house with suffocating caramel deliciousness.
4:30 p.m. — I clock out of work and attempt to organize my closet. I hope that getting rid of some clothes and cleaning the floor will make things more manageable.
5 p.m. — I call L. and we send each other houses on Realtor.com that we would buy if we married rich.
6:30 p.m. — I run a couple of miles and then return to eat some chicken, rice and salsa. I scroll through my Bumble messages and try to summon the part of me that's supposed to care about this kind of thing. I match with some really cute people but it's hard for me to have a conversation with someone that I've just met, and there's so much other stuff to do that I don't want to devote my energy to dating.
8 p.m. — I read some of Luca Turin's book, The Secret of Scent. I don't exactly agree with everything he says but overall think the book is a great introduction to the science of perfume.
10 p.m. — I take a bath while lighting the Bath & Body Works Vanilla Birch candle, which smells of deep vanilla and fancy hotel. While in the bath, I read a fan fiction for my favorite fandom. Relaxation fans through my body.
11:30 p.m. — I take my meds and go to bed. Despite the fact that I take two sedating medications and melatonin, it takes a while to go to sleep.
Daily Total: $0
Day Five
8:30 a.m. — Up and working.
9:30 a.m. — I'm hungry for no reason so I clock out of work for an early lunch (technically I can clock out at any time I want for lunch). I eat some leftover chicken, rice and salsa that I reheat in the microwave.
10:30 a.m. — I clock back in. I would describe work for you but I basically do the same three data entry tasks every day. It's not that I hate my job; I like it, actually. This is just how it is.
4:30 p.m. — I clock out and read The Mezzanine by Nicholson Baker. It's a postmodern book that takes place entirely on a 30-second escalator ride. Very pretentious-sounding but still good.
5:30 p.m. — I walk my dog. I turn my head for one second and suddenly he's eating a crusty hot dog bun out of my neighbor's trash bag. I leap forward to try and pry the disgusting old food out of his mouth but he's already swallowed it. At least he still has spunk. After I return home, I eat some pizza and salad.
7:30 p.m. — S. is dog sitting for her aunt and wants some company. I drive over and play with her aunt's dog. I go back home around 10:30.
11:30 p.m. — I attempt to go to bed. It's the same as it usually is: the hunger, the racing mind, the compulsion to exercise. It's frustrating until it isn't. I finally get to sleep around 1.
Daily Total: $0
Day Six
7 a.m. — I wake up. Today is my in-office day so I put on my work outfit (high-waisted jeans and a yellow chiffon top with a bow on the front). I do skincare (CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and SPF). I also put on a brown-purple-green multichrome eyeshadow from Lethal Cosmetics and lipstick.
8 a.m. — I arrive at the office. Someone messed with my computer monitors and now I have to redo the display settings. This is a small foreshadowing of the frustrating workday that is to come. Several infuriating transactions come my way and I also find out that I messed up one of my Excel spreadsheets.
11 a.m. — I take off for lunch but instead of eating lunch I drive to a local barber to get a haircut, only to find their storefront permanently closed and completely gutted on the inside. I wanted a low-effort, cheap, masc haircut and now I don't know where to go.
12 p.m. — I return to work frustrated that the barber is closed. I get a bag of chips from the work breakroom.
4:30 p.m. — I get off work and drive to Supercuts, a place my coworker recommended. They do a good job. I chicken out of the masc haircut and just get the usual bob. $28
5 p.m. — I call L. We resume our long-running discussion of what we would do if we won the lottery. Talking to L. deeply relaxes me and takes away my anxiety.
6 p.m. — I arrive at my friend, N.'s, house for D&D. I venmo him $6 for pizza. All the players are very relaxing and careful people, the kind of people who make sure your seat is comfortable and that you have enough sugar in your tea. D&D helps me destress. $6
11 p.m. — I arrive home, take a shower and go to bed. I don't have as much trouble falling asleep tonight.
Daily Total: $34
Day Seven
8 a.m. — I clock into work, which is uneventful. I have trouble getting a meaningful number of tasks done.
11 a.m. — I clock out for lunch, which is pizza for the third time this week (I recognize that I have been eating like a Ninja Turtle for the last couple of days). I also have some blueberries and orange juice, hoping that some healthy food will balance out the pizza.
12 p.m. — I clock back into work.
4:30 p.m. — I clock out of work and start reading The Mezzanine but fall asleep in the middle of it for several hours.
7 p.m. — I drive to go pick up my groceries. I placed a pickup order at Walmart for a shoe rack, non-slip hangers, frozen veggies, brown rice, bananas, clementines, toilet cleaner, a gallon of white vinegar and four microwave meals. $47.19
7:30 p.m. — I get home and I eat some tomato basil soup. After that, I call my friend, C., who I haven't spoken to in a while, and we talk for several hours while I walk aimlessly around my neighborhood. C. and I talk a lot about religion (we both have had somewhat traumatic Christian upbringings). We also talk about food and body weight, which has unfortunately taken up a lot of my mental real estate lately. C. helps me feel better about everything.
11 p.m. — I have trouble sleeping again. Tomorrow is staring me in the face and I don't like the way it looks at me. Being an adult is so much work. Eventually, I fall asleep around 2.
Daily Total: $47.19
If you are experiencing anxiety or depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
