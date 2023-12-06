This Viral TikTok Brush Revived My Love For Wash Days

It was at the peak of the pandemic (when beauty supply stores had shut down, and there wasn't a braider in sight) that I was forced to finally confront and care for my mane. I committed to lengthy wash days that lasted 48 hours, involving apple cider vinegar masks and juiced aloe vera concoctions. While this wash day routine was once the highlight of my week, it has since become the bane of my existence. Recently, I’d abandoned the urge to spend entire days on my hair, partly due to time constraints and I could feel myself reverting back to my old habits — braiding my hair down, throwing on a wig, and neglecting it for weeks. This led to breakage at the crown and split ends. But frankly, I didn't care. I couldn't even muster up the energy for a full wash day, so what was the point?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
While scrolling on TikTok, there was one item I couldn't escape: the UNbrush. Countless reviews filled my timeline about a brush, costing less than $20, meant to detangle any hair type. Now, at first, I had to give a huge side-eye because I was only seeing white women making these bold claims. Still, when I saw someone run this same brush through a tangled synthetic wig… I was sold.
So, for the first time, I bought something from TikTok in the hopes it would revolutionize my routine — specifically, my arduous detangling process. (Typically, my detangling days involved a Hallmark movie, multiple styling products, a Denman brush, and a prayer.) Needless to say, when the brush arrived, I was eager to reclaim my Sundays!
“
At first, I gave the brush a huge side-eye because I was only seeing white women making these bold claims. But when I saw someone run the brush through a tangled synthetic wig… I was sold.
”
Normally when I wash my hair, I brush it first with aloe vera to ease the detangling process later on. However, I wanted to test the UNbrush’s efficacy without relying too heavily on products. So after washing and conditioning my hair as normal, I sectioned it into four and only used my SheaMoisture 2 in 1 Conditioner and Detangler to see the difference. While this may have seemed a bit ambitious, I was delighted to see that the product actually did work. I didn’t have to yank and pull at my follicles to have the brush glide through. In fact, it only took 30 minutes to get the job done.
In comparison to my Denman Brush, the results were striking. The Denman brush requires more yanking and consequently leads to more breakage. The UNbrush significantly reduces hair shedding largely due to its DuoFlex Anti-Static Bristles. To put it simply, there’s a variety of bristles meant to not only detangle the hair, but also smooth it in the process. And since I didn't need to work with such small sections, I was able to quickly complete the process in a shorter amount of time. Suffice to say, I'm never going back.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The UNrush reminded me that managing natural hair doesn't have to be a hassle. I'm entitled to a three-hour wash day just like everyone else. This product has empowered me to wear my hair out without dreading the next styling session, and I hope it signals the arrival of more easy, low-maintenance products for natural hair in the future.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT