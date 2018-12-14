It's mid-December and you still haven't checked off over half of your gift-giving list. Sure, you tried taking advantage of all the Black Friday sales, but 90% of your cart never made it to checkout. If this sounds familiar, welcome to the procrastinators club. Some perks of membership? 2 a.m. mindless scrolls through "sale" sections, finding out everything you wanted is now sold out when you finally go to buy it, and anxiety-induced impulse purchases of the least thoughtful of presents: gift cards.
Just because you missed out on said deals, though, doesn't mean there aren't deals to be had — especially if your giftee is as beauty-obsessed as we are. Enter: Eight gift sets at Ulta Beauty that'll make you want to opt in to a festive primer trio or a "library" of lipsticks and opt out of a 2'' x 4'' piece of plastic. Oh, and did we mention they all ring in at under $30? Yeah, that too.