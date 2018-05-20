Alicia: "I feel like the one thing I've learned is who I am as a person. I grew up in a very religious household, and my parents were never the type that said you couldn’t do something, living with people rubs off on you a lot. Especially when you stay until you're 30, like I did. So there was some things that I didn’t think about while I was there. So one of the major growths for me is just spiritually, being able to make my own decisions. Also, learning how to cook for myself and budgeting more, because you can't spend as much money when you have to be responsible for everything."