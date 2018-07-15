So I got the money from the sale of my childhood home, which is my grandparent’s house. I lived with my grandparents a lot growing up, especially in my teen years, and I was very close to them. My grandmother passed away in 2011, and my grandpa passed away in 2014, so then the house was put up for sale because my uncle didn’t want it, and I definitely couldn’t afford such a big house. So that’s where we got the funds from. I used a portion of what I got from the sale towards the tiny house. The funds were divided between me and then three other people, including my younger brother.