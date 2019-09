"I'm still sort of old-school in a way because I create mood boards, digital and physical. I love museums. My inspiration isn't so on the nose, but I'll look at a painting and I'll think wow, I really love fire engine red paired with pale pink, and that can inspire the pillows I buy for my couch or something like that. I'll also find artwork and inspiration on Pinterest and Instagram. Right now I'm following @consortdesign, a friend's design company that's always ahead of the curve, @kateberryberry, a former coworker who has an incredible eye for all things style, @oldnymag, @zanzaneyewear, and @jimmymarble, a photographer who has an amazing playful sense and bold use of color."