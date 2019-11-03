1 p.m. — I get an email from my wedding venue. Tomorrow marks one year until the wedding (which also happens to be our anniversary) and the venue manager wants to remind us that we have a halfway payment of $8,700 due. Thank goodness we have another year because I'm already a couple thousand behind in my goal thanks to getting a puppy (ughhh those vet fees will getcha) and avalanching my loans. So, I call my mom to ask for money. Her and my dad promised us $15,000 towards the wedding and already made a few deposits for us. She transfers over the remaining $11,000 so I can deal with the rest of the payments myself and stop asking her for money. I text S. a screenshot of my bank account followed by tons of money gifs because I've never seen that much money in my bank account in my life.