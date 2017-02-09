Ditch Frigid February For Mexico’s Eternal Summer

In the depths of winter, Tulum's sprawling white-sand coast (and indigenous marine turtles!) are here to rescue us. One of southeastern Mexico's most prominent port cities, this ancient hub dates back to the time of the Mayas, whose imposing gray-stone temples still tower over the palm-studded landscape. But before you're ready to swim in one of Tulum's famous cenotes or commune with its vibrant sea life during a snorkeling adventure, you've got to scope out the city's unique style, obviously. Grace, Cori, and Chelsea waste no time exploring this Caribbean paradise's singularly beachy, boho aesthetic, stumbling upon Caravana — a local boutique loaded with all the chic goods they'd need to bask in the sun. Did we mention the shop is in an actual caravan? Check out the video above to catch all their top picks for breezy destination dressing (in virtual reality!), and then stay tuned for a bonus bike ride along the most pristine stretch of turquoise ocean you've ever seen.
