It is, perhaps, behind your boyfriend's urge to put on a tie — or the reason why you can't keep your eyes off of the sharp-dressed man across the room. But, Trunk Club, the super-cool, technology-powered online (and on-site) shopping service, sure is responsible for making men nationwide look their absolute best. Of course, it takes an equally fashionable crowd to raise such a sartorial bar, so we headed to the rad Trunk Club H.Q. in River North to scope out its stylish staff for ourselves.
Just one look at VP of merchandising Jason Smith or the top-tier stylists, and you'll quickly recognize that there's no such thing as a casual Friday at this office. But with a sprawling bar and rooftop deck, stuffy work environment this is not. Trust, once you see these snaps, you're going to want to be a part of the club, stat.