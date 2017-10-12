4 Teens Share What It's Like To Be A 17-Year-Old Girl Today

"When I got back to Austin, I channeled my anger into art and created How You See Us, which expressed my feelings on misogyny. I used the contrast of Trump's language to the beauty and purity of the flower projections, glitter, dance, and the teenage girls. I have found that making art is better than just being angry at different perspectives, which is hypocritical to my values because you never know someone’s experiences that contribute to their beliefs. Being exposed to a different environment strengthened me as an artist because I realized that I have a purpose bigger than just doing well in school but can actually make societal change through film. How You See Us is my way of giving a voice to all the women who are done with being disrespected, and I hope it encourages men to rethink the over-sexualization of women in society."