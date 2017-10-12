All American High School Film Festival
The "Phenomenal Women" Mantra We're Living For

A finalist of the All American High School Film Festival for directing makes a short film under the theme "2020"

For this year's All-American High School Film Festival, we asked young female filmmakers to create short films around the theme "2020" — referring to both the idea that hindsight is 20/20, as well as the next presidential election.

Phenomenal Women

Name: Liv Coron
Age: 17
Director's Statement: "Featuring a variety of women from the Seattle area, this film is our contribution to the Women's March of 2017. We aim to convey the message that all women are extraordinary. Cinematography by Peyton Miller. Dedicated to phenomenal women everywhere, may we know them, may we be them, may we love them. "
Check out the other three 2020 films from the All-American High School Film Festival: The Ongoing List, How You See Us, and This Is 2017.
Womens March 2017 Film Festival Finalist Olivia Coron
written by Refinery29
Released on October 12, 2017
