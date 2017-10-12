See more about this Episode
For this year's All-American High School Film Festival, we asked young female filmmakers to create short films around the theme "2020" — referring to both the idea that hindsight is 20/20, as well as the next presidential election.
Phenomenal Women
Name: Liv Coron
Age: 17
Director's Statement: "Featuring a variety of women from the Seattle area, this film is our contribution to the Women's March of 2017. We aim to convey the message that all women are extraordinary. Cinematography by Peyton Miller. Dedicated to phenomenal women everywhere, may we know them, may we be them, may we love them. "
