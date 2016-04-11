Tresemme New Hair Rules To Follow

As beauty enthusiasts, we're always looking for ways to shake up our routine — namely, to make it quicker, easier, and less of a pain in the you know what. And sometimes that means forgetting everything we're taught and starting new. While we could probably apply our makeup in our sleep (no? just us?), styling our hair — and all the tugging, product dousing, and bicep flexing that comes with it — is an entirely different story. So with your precious time and tired arms in mind, we're rewriting the rules.
To help us challenge our go-to tricks, we teamed up with TRESemmé and hairstylist Linh Nguyen to break down how to achieve enviable, touchable waves, curls, volume, and updos that buck traditional styling approaches. (Warning: You may find yourself tossing out your hot tools and switching up your shower routine.) Feels good to rebel, doesn't it?
