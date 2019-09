What Bathing-Suit Shopping As A Trans Woman Is Like

Rock the pool. Rock the beach. It’s normal to feel uncomfortable about your body and even to be conflicted about what you feel, like the closeted little girl within me who still tried packing her bathing suit to look more manly. Everyone else may be looking at you, but what insecurities are they hiding? Next time you find yourself trapped within a box — proverbial, literal, fluorescent-lit, or filled with chlorinated water — let it go. Own yourself first, and nobody else can.Hannah Simpson appeared in Refinery29’s Trans America series. She frequently appears as a commenter on trans issues and was recently featured as a guest with Melissa Harris-Perry on MSNBC, as well as on Fox 5 (WNYW) Good Day New York. You can follow her on Twitter at @hannsimp.It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here