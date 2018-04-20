Ambition has long been considered a dirty word. Tory Burch is trying to change that. Inspired to help other women embrace their power, her foundation is hosting the first ever Embrace Ambition Summit: Confronting Stereotypes and Creating New Norms on Tuesday, April 24. “Stereotypes have an enormous impact on cultural norms," said Burch. "For years I had bought into the stigma that women should not be ambitious – or at least not show it."
The Tory Burch Foundation first launched its #EmbraceAmbition campaign in 2017. The goal is to shed light on the stark gender inequality in our country and empower women by arming them with the tools they need to go after what they want.
This daylong summit is an IRL extension of the campaign and will include presentations, conversations, storytelling, and performances by prominent leaders in entertainment, business, and politics, all centered around confronting problematic stereotypes tied to gender, race, and sexuality in our society.
Speakers will include actresses Zoey Deutch and Yara Shahidi, author Margaret Atwood, Professor Valerie Purdie-Greenaway, activist Marley Dias, athletes Lindsey Vonn and Ibtihaj Muhammad, engineer Debbie Sterling, entrepreneur Jessica O. Matthews, and many more. The event will take place at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in NYC.
“There’s a great deal to discuss and we have one day. Our goal is to at least identify the tips of the icebergs and to create actionable ways to deal with unconscious bias as individuals, citizens, and corporations,” says Laurie Fabiano, president of the Tory Burch Foundation.
While the event is invitation only, Refinery29 is teaming up with the Tory Burch Foundation to livestream the day's talks. You can tune in on our Facebook page.
