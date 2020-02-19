Toiletry Bags You’ll Want To Flaunt All Over The Airport

There are two kinds of packers in the world: Those who expertly fold and fit their clothing into their luggage weeks before a trip (kudos to you), and those who rush to sporadically plan outfits and pack a toothbrush a few hours before check-in. Even though we fall into the latter group, there's one area where we don't slack, and that's packing beauty products.
Our toiletry stash is usually the first thing to get organized. We've got bins of travel-sized face masks and body lotions stowed away for the next vacation, and makeup minis are always set aside — just in case. The only thing more enjoyable then fitting together the perfect toiletry puzzle is picking out the bag to house everything.
There are clear bags that are easy for skidding past TSA, kitschy pouches that say exactly what we're thinking, and luggage-like cases that make our products feel first-class. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite travel cases you actually won't mind pulling out at airport security.
