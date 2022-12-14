What’s It Like To Be A Black Woman In Corporate America? Here’s One Inspiring Story

"First, I always have been maniacally focused on making my numbers. If there aren’t defined numbers, I define them and then hit them out of the park. You have to be a winner to have the space to dictate terms. Secondly, I try to always use humor or other disarming techniques to call out bias or other behavior that I feel needs confronting. I try to never sacrifice the relationship nor do I value belittling someone over winning hearts and minds. You are never going to only work with people who 100% share your world view. At work, choosing being effective over being right or righteous is often an under-appreciated nuance. Finally, I have decided it’s on me to be a student of people. I don’t expect people to be what I want them to be. I expect myself to understand who they are and what motivates them. This allows me to mitigate feelings of powerlessness and remain focused on finding the seam or gap that gives me an opening to gain what I want or need to drive the outcome I seek.