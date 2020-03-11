If you're the kind of conflicted shopper that gets a thrill from hitting add to cart but also feels troubled by the fashion industry's impact on the environment, there exists a digital destination that actually allows you to be both of those things at the same time. Thredup is the largest online thrift and consignment store offering pre-loved items from some of the most covetable brands around (Madewell? Check. Anthropologie? Check. Balenciaga? Check check check). The benefits are twofold: you're keeping existing textiles out of a landfill while adding to your wardrobe without requiring additional methods of clothing production. And, in keeping with its goal to get us consuming more consciously, Thredup has launched an even more seamless way to participate in its sartorial sharing economy.
Meet the Clean Out Kit, a real pal of a system that takes the pain out of hauling clothing to your local thrift store by doing the work for you. Oh, and in return, you get actual money (should we have led with that?). In just three simple steps, you can declutter your closet and get paid, which means there is pretty much no good reason not to do some serious spring cleaning this season. To start, order a kit and fill it with quality goods that no longer have a home in your wardrobe. Next, send your kit off by leaving it out for your mail carrier or dropping it at FedEx or USPS. Lastly, get money back for your items as they sell. Pricing is determined by a number of factors, including the estimated retail price, brand, seasonality, and quality of each item, and there's handy estimator tool on Thredup's website so you can get an idea of just how much $$$ you're in for (and while you're at it, check out the footprint calculator to assess how your personal shopping behaviors affect the planet). There is also the option to donate your kit if you'd prefer.
Thredup has already upcycled 100 million items, which is like taking 48 million cars off the road for a day. And if that's not enough to convince you to join the company's mission, maybe the promise of filling the newfound space in your closet right back up with some of our top thrifty Thredup finds will. So shop on, and shop sustainably — but not until you've sent off your own Clean Out Kit.
