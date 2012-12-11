For all of you subjected to cramped cubicles and cheesy artwork, we're sorry. While we don't mean to make you jealous, we've found what might just be the coolest office in Chicago. We're talking about Threadless, a local start-up that produces graphic T-shirts from user submissions. What exactly is it that makes this HQ so rad? The artistic employees who are literally given a budget and the amazing creative freedom to decorate the space exactly how they choose. Translation: There's not a single silk plant in sight.
We popped in during a normal workday (office yoga, anyone?) to take some snaps of the staff hanging out working in their inspirational environment. From a graffiti artist who paints interpretations of Threadless designs on the walls to a retro RV parked in the warehouse (you read that right), every single nook and cranny houses something (or someone) ingenious. And for added insight, we grilled the staff on why it's so great to work there (it couldn't possibly have anything to do with thirsty Thursdays…). So, go ahead. Click through. Then update your résumé. We won't tell your boss.