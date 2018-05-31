Finally, A Face Mask That Purges Pores With Zero Mess

I've never been one to get my hands dirty. I slice my corn off the cob, go for ice cream bowls over cones, and reapply hand sanitizer between every other subway stop. This makes skin care a little tricky, especially when most products are best applied by hand. The messiest culprit? Face masks. My pores love a good purging, but the sticky texture that inevitably ends up all over my fingers drives me crazy.
So, when I opened up the ThisWorks Evening Detox Clay Mask to discover a handy brush at the end of the tube, I was already impressed. All I had to do was turn the applicator to squeeze the product out and then sweep it on my face. No mess, no fuss.
And the brush wasn't even the best part. The thick green mask has a tingling effect that felt refreshing after a Memorial Day weekend in the sun. (Keep in mind that cooling products can cause irritation for those with sensitive skin, so be sure to spot test them first.) After 10 minutes, the mask was slightly hardened (not cracking off like many clay masks tend to do) and rinsed off easily to reveal significantly brighter skin.
The mask uses natural kaolin clay and fruit acids to exfoliate skin and draw out oil, dirt, and impurities. Licorice root helps brighten and even skin tone, which explains my immediate glow. Now, when my skin feels lackluster and blah, it's the first thing I grab. I love it so much, I'd even consider getting my hands dirty for it — but luckily, I don't have to.
