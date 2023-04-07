Do you worry about money now?

I do. I don't know how any millennial could not worry about money. My wife and I are comfortable and saving modestly but we live in a financially unlivable town. I am at the height of my current type of role — I have so much I want to learn before I think about opening my own private practice, so I make sometimes less than half of what my practice is actually charging and our rent is constantly going up, I have 10 days of PTO a year including sick time and my wife's student loan forgiveness is tied up in legal nonsense. We are likely going to leave the city in a few years but in the meantime it feels like there is little room to accumulate savings or take big vacations.