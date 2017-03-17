We're Officially Obsessed With These Salted Chocolate Clusters

What's on my desk this week? Theo's Salted Almond Chocolate Clusters. Now before I dive into what exactly makes these chocolatey treats so satisfying (aside from chocolate being involved), let me ask you this: Have you ever made, or tasted, a chocolate spider? If the answer is no, then you've been missing out on what may be one of the easiest and tastiest cabinet-cleanup sweets in existence (no, it's not an actual candy-covered insect). Just pour microwave-melted chocolate and peanut butter over either pretzel sticks or crispy chow mein noodles. How are these crunchy little delights connected to Theo's clusters? Well, these are essentially the same thing — but better.
Imagine this: your classic chocolate spiders are less messy, more bite size and compact, less crunchy, more crispy, and packed with nutty-salty-sweet flavor. Yup, Theo's clusters are just like that — only made from all-natural ingredients. Created from a combination of quinoa, toasted coconut, cocoa flavanols, almonds, dates, and Himalayan pink sea salt, the finished cluster is then drenched in a dark chocolate coating (60% to be exact). Gluten-free and vegan, you can pick up these sweet snacks online for $5.99 a pack — or scoop them all up for a fly flavor trio. Although the Salted Almond were my favorite, the Coconut Turmeric Chocolate and Lemon Hemp Chocolate came pretty damn close as runner ups. Let's just say I won't be using up those leftover chow mein noodles anytime soon.
*Pro Tip: Pair with a spoonful of nut butter, either solo or on top of a scoop of your favorite ice cream.
Welcome to Snack On This! A weekly series on all-things crunchy, crispy, smooth, savory, and sweet. Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team. (That usually means they've made it all the way from our mail pile to a more permanent spot in our not-so-official snack drawer.) Got suggestions for next week? Throw 'em our way in the comments below.
