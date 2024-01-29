How My First Black Sim Became A Love Letter To My Inner Child

What I do know is that I love myself both IRL and online. All of my avatars from Starfield to Skyrim are Black. The Sims 4 too. And while part of that is because of the inclusive hair and skin tones in modern gaming, it’s also because I can’t imagine a world in which I don't exist. Because I deserve to be there — and seen — with my brown skin, dark brown eyes, nappy edges, and kinky hair.