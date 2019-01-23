For all the insomnia-inducing horror films in the cannon, there are still few places quite as scary as the insides of our own heads. Riddled with anxiety, cluttered with bad song lyrics and dormant high school math notes, and overloaded with emotional baggage, our brains are their own sort of thriller-drama. And that is precisely why The Prodigy, a thoroughly petrifying new psychological horror film from Orion Pictures, will haunt you to your very core. It's not about possessed VHS tapes or evil, murderous stuffed animals, but rather, the wild, terrifying things that go on in our own heads.
The film follows a young mother, played by Taylor Schilling, as she investigates the bizarre, erratic, somewhat disturbing behavior that seems to have gripped her deceivingly sweet son, Miles.
The plot unfolds in a series of unnerving psychological twists, all of which begin to blur the lines between the real and the imagined, the logical and the supernatural. And while Schilling’s character grapples with whatever force seems to have overtaken her son, she faces another, more human dilemma: Can you mute your instinctive, maternal desire to love and protect your child, while battling whatever sort of sinister force seems to have taken up residence in their body? How do you know where one begins and the other ends?
Take a look at the official trailer above, and ask yourself if you're ready to tackle the full-fledged horror flick. At the very least, it'll make the inside of your own head feel like far more tranquil a place.
