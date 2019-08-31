11 a.m. — I pack up the clothes I cleared out yesterday, and while I'm on a roll, I clear out even more clothes that are too small, ripped or worn out beyond repair, or that I've been hanging on to for just way too long without ever wearing. The too-small sweater I've been hanging on to since university? It's going. In the middle of the clean-up, my husband and I have an impromptu budget talk about some of the bigger purchases we have planned for the coming months. There is a lot we would like to do to renovate the older house we bought a few months ago, but it's not going to happen this year. It takes patience, but it's very satisfying to save up and pay for things entirely in cash.