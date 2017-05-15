Everything You Can Eat At The Infatuation's First-Ever EEEEEATSCON Food Festival

We know The Infatuation from its restaurant reviews, its handy restaurant finder app, and who could forget the #EEEEEATS hashtag? But now the media company dedicated to finding the most delicious eats has a new venture and it sounds equally delicious. EEEEEATSCON is a brand new food festival hosted by The Infatuation. It's all happening May 20 in Los Angeles, California. The day will be jam-packed with restaurants, music, food panels, and speeches from food world personalities.
Ahead, we rounded up all the eats that will be featured at EEEEEATSCON this year. If you're an LA local, there's still time to get tickets. For the rest of us, we can scroll through for some serious food porn (and food FOMO). And don't worry, The Infatuation is adamantly against the tasting portions of food festivals past, so prepare for real deal dishes from all the participating locations.