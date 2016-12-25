The Perfect Braided Look For Any Holiday Party — Wild Or Tame

If you're hoping to make that coveted jump from the kids' table to the adults' table this holiday, we might recommend rocking this cool side braid. Watch the video above for the full look, and try it yourself using the steps below.
Step 1. Part your hair off to one side, then gather the hair under your part into your hands.
Step 2. Begin braiding, working your way horizontally across the back of your head. For this look, you'll only be picking up and crossing under pieces from one side, not on both sides like you would for a traditional cornrow.
Step 3. Before you reach the other side of your head, direct the braid downwards towards your nape.
Step 4. Tie it off with an elastic.
