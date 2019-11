They say when a door closes, another (stellar) one swings open, and that phrase couldn’t be any more true in this city’s ever-changing, head-spinning shopping scene. Case in point: The Future Perfect landing in our very own Pacific Heights hood! The New York City-based boutique has jumped coasts to supply us with its covetable selection of home-décor knicks and knacks. Consider it a house doctor pumping some new life back into your space.