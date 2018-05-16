Tiffany Dufu Explains Why Every Woman Needs A Cru

"I hope that The Cru becomes a new solidarity movement for women. A few years ago, I was in Iceland — a country that has been ranked as one of the top three countries to be a woman in the world for the past decade — for a conference, and I was asking women there if they had any advice for women in the U.S. about how to advance our gender and our movement. I'll never forget what one of the woman said: that the biggest challenge for women in the U.S. is that, in order to really create change for themselves and to achieve equality, we need solidarity. And when I think about the intersectional nature of the feminist movement, and the fact that we have so many different interests, sometimes that compete with one another, I really do see The Cru as an opportunity for us to come together, not based on a particular public policy or a particular framework, but just in the spirit of helping all of us to create lives that we're passionate about.