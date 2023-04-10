Do you worry about money now?

I have enough saved so I'm not worried about money as much anymore. Despite the recent tech layoffs, I benefited from a very good job market for the last few years. I saved enough to not worry and have built enough financial literacy to understand how to support my parents and my family. Even though I lost my job, I hit several major financial and career milestones so I can afford to take some time off. My partner and I have only been making our current salaries for the last two years and I've been saving up, thinking tech salaries might come down. I've been working for a while so this is not the first time I've lost my job. The first time I lost my job a few years back, I changed my mindset on work and money. I had $15,000, enough saved to float myself for a few months while I looked for a new job. But shortly after, my mom got sick and I started thinking about supporting my family long-term. I realized I needed to make significantly more money. My male friends told me I was underpaid. I worked my way to a job offer at a tech company and finally broke $100,000 in salary and savings. I learned about investing and personal finance. I've survived layoffs making much less, so I'm not as worried about money these days.