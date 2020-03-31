10:30 p.m. — I'm laying in bed browsing for new work gear for my hobby/part-time job. I referee basketball and softball in my spare time. Most people think I'm crazy, but I started when I was in middle school at 14 and it's difficult to imagine life without it now. It helped me pay my way through college and for my car. The gear and clothes are expensive, however, and I haven't bought anything new in five years. It's time! I pick out the things I want for now and send in my order (pants, jacket, three shirts, ball bag, and plate and base shoes). I'm ordering through the director to get 10% off and free shipping. I'm not sure when I'll pay for it or if it gets taken out of my future checks. The sad part is I probably still need over $200 of stuff. I get a little bit of sticker shock, but I know I can make it all back in a weekend. I already have all of this money set aside in my budget, so that makes me feel a little better. $363.72