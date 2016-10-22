This Is How To Re-Create Ariana Grande's Signature Ponytail

We're going to assume you know how to do a ponytail in your sleep. In fact, you're probably bored to death of the ponytail. We hear you. That's why we're giving the go-to style a serious upgrade that would make Ariana Grande proud. Check out the video above to learn how to wear this '90s-cool half-up pony, and follow the steps below to try the look yourself.
Step 1. Divide your hair in half horizontally above the ears.
Step 2. Pull the top section of hair into a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic.
Step 3. Take a small piece from the underside of the ponytail and wrap it around the elastic to hide it.
Step 4. Secure the piece with a bobby pin. For extra hold and lift, place a butterfly clip at the base of the underside of the ponytail, then tease out the ponytail to make sure the clip stays hidden.
