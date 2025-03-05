Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, both my parents went to their flagship state school in the Midwest and I always pushed myself in school and wanted to go to college. My parents were much more frugal growing up and saved a lot for my college. My mom especially wanted me to have more opportunities to move away for college, as she was a first-generation student. They saved enough and I got about 70% of my tuition covered by need-based aid from my small liberal arts college. I worked in the summers and school year for spending money and covered the loans I received from the school via work study. I graduated in seven semesters and then got a master’s degree for teaching which I paid for with a settlement from being severely hit by a car during college.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Honestly not much until my car accident (age 18), which resulted in a substantial settlement as me and my parents were pretty much unable to care for ourselves for about four months. I broke my ribs, sternum, and neck. Once we received the settlement a few years later and we had much more spending money, I understood that my parents had been aggressively saving. We were always comfortable but much more modest than a lot of people I grew up around.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Teaching Sunday school at age 14 for money, but it was only a few hours a week. I started working at a restaurant at 15, also to make my own money. Once I was in high school, I pretty much paid for any food/clothes/friend-related things, but my parents very much paid for things like school trips/supplies, shoes, books, meals out, etc.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not really, but it was clear that a lot of my classmates were spoiled by their parents and had access to their cars, credit cards, and so on. Once I got to college and a lot of my classmates were from the coasts and old money, I then felt more insecure, but never actually had to worry.



Do you worry about money now?

No, but pretty much all of my savings account comes from having a near-death experience getting hit by a car and getting a settlement. I had saved about $7,000 before the accident, almost all the rest until I started my career came from the settlement. To be clear, had I not been in the accident, I would worry more about money: I would have debt and only saved what I can from a teacher’s salary. Because of the accident, I have no debt and a sizable savings account.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially independent when I started working as a teacher at age 23, one year after college when I completed my master’s. My parents supported me during my master’s as I essentially broke even on rent with a part-time job and food stamps.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My aforementioned car accident settlement (I guess, but not a passive experience) and then my parents paying for my education. I got a $5 allowance weekly from maybe age 10 to 14 until I started working, lol!