Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I was not given a choice by my parents. My father was a carpenter and coal miner and did not attend school after high school. My mother had dreams of becoming a nurse but after taking one year of courses at our local community college, she felt she was missing too much time with her kids and dropped out. My parents married young and had children young, so they never really had the opportunity to pursue higher education as they were focused on raising our family and supporting us. My mother worked for years as a dental assistant before retiring. I was fortunate in that my parents were financially able to pay for my undergraduate courses and I graduated with a BA in education. I married my husband two years after landing my first teaching job and becoming financially independent, so when I went back to school to pursue my Master's degree, my Rank I in education, and then my doctorate in education, I paid. My husband and I were able to pay for my Master's degree and Rank I ourselves, but as I found out quite unexpectedly that I was pregnant shortly after beginning my doctorate (I was told I could not have children so we were quite surprised), we used my education fund as our baby fund and I took out student loans for my doctorate. I will complete that in the next year; I'm halfway through writing my dissertation and should defend it this coming fall semester.