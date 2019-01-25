3:30 p.m. — Home! My fiancé took our giant dog for a snowy hike, and they both look exhausted. I make myself a turkey-and-avocado wrap, and we discuss what we should do with the rest of our afternoon. As we're talking, I get an alert saying schools have a two-hour delay tomorrow! We decide to take apart our bathroom exhaust fan to see if cleaning it will help it work more efficiently. It doesn't help, and the fan looks like it's been in the ceiling for decades, which it probably has. We chose this house together a year and a half ago, but my fiancé (then my boyfriend) paid the entire down payment, so the house is only in his name. The house is a fixer-upper, and so far we have done massive work to the landscaping and have renovated the main bathroom.