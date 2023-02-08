Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I grew up in China and education is super important to us. When I was a little kid, I was told that everyone has to go to college to have a job. I studied abroad in the United States for part of my undergrad degree and got my master's degree here as well. My parents paid for my education.