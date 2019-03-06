11 a.m. — I eat my hodgepodge of Trader Joe's mac 'n' cheese, roasted veggies, and a vanilla yogurt. I have another basketball game later tonight, and I know I'm going to have to grab a snack somewhere after school. I check my bank account, and my landlord STILL hasn't taken my rent check out. This happens a lot, and it's pretty inconvenient because I have to mentally figure out how much I have in my checking. I notice I have a little money to spare after payday this week, so I make a mental note to pay a little extra toward my student loans. They aren't as much as what some people I know have, but the interest adds up.