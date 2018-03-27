Even if you vowed to make 2018 the year you finally get a hold of your personal finances — and get your side hustle off the ground — chances are, you could still use a little nudging when it comes to budgeting. We don't blame you — from tracking your every expense to saving for future investments, budgeting can feel stressful. And more often than not, many of us ironically end up stress shopping (or stress ordering pizza delivery) to cope with our money frustrations. But our finances shouldn't take such a heavy toll. Believe it or not, you can meet your 2018 financial goals.