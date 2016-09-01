Summer lovin' may be fading fast, but prepare yourself for an amorous autumn. With planets cruising through your playful, passionate fifth house, this could be one of 2016's most romantic months. On the 1st, a dashing solar eclipse intensifies the chemistry you've been feeling. You could have an OMG realization that you're in love with someone — quite possibly a person you broke up with in the past, thanks to Mercury retrograde. And on the 16th, the lunar eclipse encourages you to socialize more. You may meet your missing puzzle piece at a party or a political rally.



Already attached? Venus slinks into Scorpio and your commitment zone come September 23. You'll feel a strong need for attention and affection. Watch your jealous streak, though. People are not to be possessed. In fact, acting like you own them is a surefire mojo killer. Find your balance with regular yoga, journaling, or even an intense workout to release the frustration and anger that can build up.

